Dublin shopkeeper who died after chasing shoplifter remembered as a ‘gentle soul with a happy smile’

A Dublin shopkeeper who died after giving chase to a shoplifter has been remembered as a gentle soul with a happy smile.

Akram Hussein passed away after a youth robbed the Drumcondra store where he worked early yesterday morning.

A book of condolences has now been set up at the Centra shop in memory of Mr Hussein following his sudden death.

He was originally from Bangladesh and had been living in Ireland for some time.

Gardai say that at around 9.15am on Sunday morning they responded to a reported theft at the shop on the Drumcondra Road Lower.

A youth entered the Centra and took a number of items from the shelf before fleeing the scene. Two staff members, one of which was Mr Hussein, then gave chase to the shoplifter.

However, during the pursuit Akram Hussein, who was aged in his mid 40s, became unwell and returned to the store before an ambulance was called.

He was rushed to the Mater Hospital where he sadly passed away yesterday afternoon.

A book of condolences has also been set up at the store in memory of the late shopkeeper.

Local Independent councillor Nial Ring said: “It’s an absolute tragedy, I’ve been there and it’s a very well known shop used by a lot of people.

“He was just a guy going about his business trying to make a living, and for something like this to happen is an absolute tragedy

“Unfortunately, people don’t like trying to take the law into their own hands but it’s a natural reaction when somebody robs your shop.

“It’s like taking money from your pocket, and it’s so sad that this has ended in such tragic circumstances,” Mr Ring added.

Local group Drumcondra tidy village wrote in a Facebook post: “We are devastated to hear the news that Akram from Centra Drumcondra passed away earlier today.

“Akram was the life and soul of Drumcondra. Even if he was down he would have a friendly word and a happy smile for you. Such a gentle soul.

“He was the world’s best shopkeeper. May he RIP. Bless you my friend Akram.”

Local resident Clare Gormely, who organised the tribute in the store, wrote: “I have set up a book of condolence in Centra in memory of Akram, it will be sent to his family in Bangladesh.

“May Akram rest in peace. You will always be in our thoughts.”

A Garda spokesman said that a file will now be prepared for the Coroners Court by officers at Mountjoy garda station in relation to the incident.

