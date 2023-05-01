Dublin set for €20m tourism boost as Bruce Springsteen fans flock from afar for RDS gigs

Jake Clemons and Bruce Springsteen performs with the E Street Band at Croke Park on May 27, 2016. Photo: Kieran Frost/Redferns via Getty — © Redferns

Dublin is in for a €20m tourism boost as a worldwide army of Bruce Springsteen fans flock to Ireland as part of the rock star’s 2023 European tour.

Dublin and Gothenburg in Sweden – both famed for their avid Springsteen fanbase – are the only European cities to host three Springsteen concerts, with thousands of fans set to travel to Ireland from the US, Canada, Australia and across Europe to hear The Boss.

Dublin has secured more Springsteen concerts than Paris, London or Rome.

The New Jersey rocker will play the RDS on Friday, May 5, Sunday, May 7, and Tuesday, May 9.

Many Dublin hotels are booked out and rock fans are set to deliver an enormous economic boost through spending in bars, restaurants, shops and tour visits.

Indeed, dozens of US-based Springsteen fan groups have coordinated European holidays around a week in Ireland for the RDS concerts.

Springsteen – who claims Irish ancestry through his grandmother’s family, the O’Hagan-Gerritys with links to Mullingar – adores performing in Ireland and has included the country in every European tour since he made his famous debut here at Slane Castle in June 1985.

His daughter Jessica, a US Olympian and award-winning showjumper, has purchased several Irish-bred horses, and Springsteen has travelled to see her compete at the RDS Horse Show.

The Boss recorded his 2007 album, Live in Dublin’ – Springsteen and the Sessions Band, in the capital after a sell-out concert series in The Point Depot the previous November.

The rock star also has numerous friends in Ireland, including Bono and horse trainer Enda Bolger.

Former RTÉ broadcaster and charity campaigner, Charlie Bird, who is battling motor neurone disease, said the final item on his bucket list is to get to meet the New Jersey rocker next week.

Bird – who said he wants Springsteen’s Land of Hope and Dreams played at his funeral – is still hoping the meeting with The Boss can take place.

“I have no idea if that meeting will take place,” he posted on social media as he continued to fundraise for the Pieta suicide prevention charity.

However, it is understood Irish friends are now liaising with the rock star’s agents to facilitate such a private meeting during his week-long stay before he departs for two concerts in Paris.

The musician will be based in Dublin for his Irish stay – but is expected to enjoy some tours during non-concert days.

All three gigs at the RDS showgrounds were sold out within minutes of going on sale.

Such was the incredible demand for tickets that another five gigs could have been sold out.​

Promoter Peter Aiken – whose late father Jim Aiken secured the legendary appearance by Springsteen at Slane Castle 38 years ago – admitted the concerts are among the most eagerly anticipated of recent years.

“Fans are really excited about it and we are looking forward to some fantastic shows,” he said.

Mr Aiken is himself a lifelong Springsteen fan.

Other high-profile Irish fans include former Taoiseach Enda Kenny, RTÉ broadcaster David McCullagh and singer-songwriter Niall Horan.​

PR guru and fan Tom McCormack is even helping organise a series of Dublin events for Springsteen’s Irish and overseas fans between concerts – one of which will involve a book-signing in The Sandymount Hotel on Monday, May 8, with photographer Nicki Germaine.

Ms Germaine, who is also the partner of E Street guitarist Garry Tallent, will sign copies of her photobook on Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s famous four-night Liberty Hall concerts in Texas in 1974.

Michelle Obama joins Bruce Springsteen on stage during concert in Barcelona

Anticipation of the Irish gigs has soared given the great reaction to the band at the opening two gigs of their European tour in Barcelona.

Rock critics have hailed the three-hour performance by the 73-year-old musician in front of a sell-out 60,000 crowd as a triumph.

One US critic said the concert at the Stadio Olimpico was one of the greatest of Springsteen’s career.

The show also made global headlines because of a three-song appearance by backing singers Michelle Obama, Kate Capshaw and Patti Scialfa.

Springsteen and his wife Scialfa were joined in Barcelona for a holiday by their close friends, former US president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle, as well as Academy Award-winning filmmaker Steven Spielberg and his wife, actress Kate Capshaw.

President Obama attended the Barcelona concert and was seen on video singing along to Springsteen’s 1984 hit, Born in the USA.

Scialfa invited her two friends on stage as backing singers for three tracks, starting with Glory Days.

Unfortunately, the Spielbergs and Obamas are expected to remain on holiday in the Mediterranean while the rock star travels to Ireland for his three-night RDS concert run.