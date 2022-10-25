Dublin schools to share in €500,000 cyber security grant from IBM as ransomware attacks on the rise

The Dublin City Education Training Board (DCETB) has received a €500,000 cyber security preparedness grant from IBM today.

The grant is intended to help schools and colleges - who are becoming increasingly dependent on technology - prepare for and respond to cyber attacks, as ransomware attacks against schools increase.

The company’s latest report on data breaches revealed that the average cost of a data breach at an educational institution neared €4m.

The grant comes as part of a €5m programme of grants from IBM worldwide and the funding to the DCETB will help build cyber security resilience in the schools and colleges of the capital. Dublin and the UAE joined six US school districts in receiving the grant.

While the report found that 49pc of data breaches the industry experienced were caused by a malicious attack, nearly 30pc occurred due to human error, emphasising the need for proper cyber security training and education in schools.

“Ransomware operators are increasingly setting their sights on schools and colleges, putting more pressure on these institutions to prioritise their cyber security.

"The impact of cyber attacks on schools also cascades down to students and their families, and so can have a significant impact on the wider community,” said Deborah Threadgold, IBM Ireland general manager.

“IBM is proud to be able to support schools through this initiative and I’m delighted that City of Dublin ETB will be one of the recipients. The team at IBM Security here in Ireland are looking forward to partnering with City of Dublin ETB over the coming months to build cyber resilience and address any gaps in cyber security planning and preparedness.”

IBM Service Corps volunteers are expected to work with the schools to help them prepare for and respond to cyber threats. Depending on each school’s needs, this may include the creation of incident response plans, ransomware playbooks, updating technology, cyber security training for school communities, and more.

Blake Hodkinson, director of further education and training at City of Dublin ETB, said cyber security is of huge importance, particularly in recent years with the advent of digital learning.

“Digital teaching, learning and data have become increasingly important to us and our learners. We have over 48,000 learners and anything that might inhibit from delivering on our primary functions is a key concern.

“The new partnership between City of Dublin ETB and IBM will help us protect our learners and staff from unwanted cyber threats impacting on the educational services we deliver. It will allow us to confidently continue to develop innovative digital learning techniques. It will also reassure learners that their data is safe with us.

"This partnership is a significant step forward for City of Dublin ETB and we are delighted to be chosen as the programme's first European partner,” Mr Hodkinson said.