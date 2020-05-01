Dublin schoolboy set to cycle 200km to raise funds for homeless during lockdown

James Cunningham (9) from Dublin will take on the challenge on an indoor trainer using a virtual riding simulator connected to a large screen.

A Dublin schoolboy will cycle 200km this weekend to raise funds for homeless people during the lockdown.

Nine-year-old James Cunningham will take on the challenge on an indoor trainer using a virtual riding simulator connected to a large screen.

James chose to do the fundraiser after speaking with his parents, Keith and Fiona, and asking how those affected by homelessness are surviving. The family chose the Peter McVerry Trust as they admire the great work it does.

"We're all so very proud of James. He loves riding his bike," said Keith.

"It's all he ever wants to do. He loves sport, including running, golf, GAA and rugby, but cycling is his passion."

James is a youth member of the Quanta-Scott Orwell Wheelers Cycling Club and takes part in many competitions.

"This is an incredible undertaking by James and we're delighted to have his support," said Brian Curtin, of the trust.

Donations can be made via justgiving.com/fundraising/james-cunningham2020.

Herald