Dublin school closed and teen arrested after 'gun-related threat'

A school in north Dublin has been closed today after a student allegedly posted gun-related threats online against staff.

A school in north Dublin has been closed today after a student allegedly posted gun-related threats online against staff.

Gardai confirmed a 16-year-old boy has been arrested following the incident.

Management from the north county Dublin secondary school sent a message to parents informing them that the school would remain shut today as gardai investigated material posted on Instagram.

It is understood the student allegedly made references to bringing a gun to school.

"Gardaí are investigating reports of online threats against staff at a school in the north Dublin area," a garda spokeswoman said.

"It’s understood the material was circulated online yesterday evening. Following the reports an investigation was commenced and a 16-year-old youth has since been arrested. He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Dublin Garda Station. The investigation is ongoing.

A screenshot of the threat made on social media

"Gardaí are liaising with management at the school and are now satisfied that there is no imminent danger to staff or students attending the school".

A spokesperson for the Dublin and Dun Laoghaire Education and Training Board Administrative Offices told Independent.ie they are confident the school will reopen as normal tomorrow.

"Dublin & Dun Laoghaire Education and Training Board (DDLETB) confirms that a school in north County Dublin was closed today on a precautionary basis arising from a matter which came to the attention of the school management and which has been referred to the Gardai who are investigating," they said in a statement.

"There are no further issues arising from this matter and we anticipate that the school will reopen as normal tomorrow."

A screenshot of the threat made on social media

Last December, a decision was made at the eleventh hour for a secondary school in Kildare not to open due to a similar "safety risk assessment".

That case related to a perceived safety threat written in graffiti on a bathroom wall.

Scoil Dara in Kilcock posted a statement on their website at the time, stating: "Following a meeting of the Board of Management of Scoil Dara late this evening, It has been decided to close the school to students tomorrow Tuesday December 5th pending a safety risk assessment.

"Sincere apologies for the late notice and inconvenience."

Online Editors