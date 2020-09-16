Dublin restrictions increasingly likely as emergency Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 scheduled for Friday

Hope: Members of the public pass a mural painted onto the side of a building in Dublin. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

New coronavirus restrictions look increasingly likely for Dublin with an emergency Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 scheduled for Friday morning.

The unscheduled meeting was arranged today in anticipation of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) recommending moving Dublin into level three restrictions under the Government's recently published plan for living with the virus.

Dublin is currently in level two, with some additional measures but it is now expected it will be moved fully into level three this weekend.

The move would mean people will be prohibited from leaving or entering Dublin for unnecessary reasons.

People would also be asked to work from home and most religious services would move online.

Funerals and weddings would be reduced to 25 people.

Current restrictions on household visits and outdoor gatherings would remain in place.

Nphet will meet tomorrow morning at 10am to discuss the increasing rise of new cases in Dublin and elsewhere in the county.

The group led by Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan McGlynn will make a recommendation which will then be reviewed by the newly formed Covid-19 Oversight Committee chaired by the Department of the Taoiseach secretary general Martin Fraser.

The recommendations of both groups will then be considered by the Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 which is chaired by Taoiseach Micheál Martin on Friday morning. Tanaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan along with their senior advisers also sit on the committee.

This group will then make recommendations which will have to be agreed on by the cabinet before restrictions can be introduced in Dublin.

An incorporeal Cabinet meeting may be held on Friday to sign off on the new rules for the Capital

