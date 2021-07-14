Dublin ranked second ‘most coffee-obsessed’ capital city in the world

Dublin has been declared the second-most coffee-obsessed capital city on earth, according to a new survey conducted by Brew Smartly.

Dublin has 181 coffee shops for every 100,000 people, which is the second highest concentration on the list of top ten capital cities. Only Pago Pago, the capital of American Samoa, has a higher concentration of coffee shops per person.

The average rating of a cup of coffee in Dublin was deemed to be 3.91/5, but Dublin’s overall score came to 7.95/10, trailing only Amsterdam at 8.71.

The rating was calculated based on the average rating of a cup of coffee in a capital city, along with the concentration of shops per 100,000 people and the import value of coffee per capita.

“A city renowned for its love of Guinness is bound to need easy access to caffeine for the morning after. Luckily for residents and visitors of Dublin, there are 181 coffee shops per 100,000 people making the search for a brew effortless,” Brew Smartly said on the findings.

“These coffee shops receive an average rating of 3.91 out of five, which shows there is not just an abundance of coffee in this capital, but you can count on it being good too. For this, Dublin receives an overall score of 7.95 in our Coffee Index and is the second most coffee-obsessed capital in the world,” the report stated.

Europe appears to boast the best coffee in the world, featuring eight of the top 10 capital cities with Bern, Paris, Prague, Lisbon, Helsinki and Copenhagen joining Dublin and Amsterdam in the top 10.

New Zealand’s Wellington completes the top 10 along with Pago Pago, a city of just 4,000 with an apparent insatiable appetite for caffeine.