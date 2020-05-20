| 19.3°C Dublin

Dublin pub's 'pints on wheels' banned by gardaí - but owners get creative to continue serve customers

Mark Grainger turns a pint of Guinness upside down with one of the lids on it and delivers from the Pebble Beach, Clontarf Pic: Mark Condren Expand

Eugene Masterson

A PUB that was banned from delivering pints by gardai has come up with an ingenious solution to bring delight to their thirsty customers.

Gardai in Clontarf had clamped down on the popular Pebble Beach’s idea of a pub on wheels, for health and safety reasons.

They had been delivering pints freshly poured from a keg in the back of a van to households across Dublin’s northside.

