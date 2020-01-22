Dublin pub to host dog-friendly Valentine’s Day Ball complete with canine-themed table quiz 

Doyle’s Corner in Phibsborough, Dublin 7, has decided to take a leap and host a fully-fledged Doggy Valentine’s Ball on February 14 after hosting a Doggy Date night last year.

Dog owners and their “pawtners” are invited to come along and enjoy a three-course dinner on the night - but there’s no need to leave beloved four legged friends by themselves as they are invited to enjoy a complimentary bottle of Snuffle Doggy Beer as well as a doggy toy.

The night will be complete with a dog-themed table quiz, featuring canine trivia, with questions such as, “who was the first dog in space?”.

Live music will follow after the quiz where, according to owner Ronan Flood, visitors will be able to “enjoy live music and get the chance to mingle with other doggos and their humans.”

Dogs will be welcome at the venue, however, there are a few house rules.

“Before booking we would like you to Paws for a second to take note that there are a few small rules to ensure the safety of all guests,” added Mr Flood.

House rules include a limit of two small dogs per couple or one large dog.

“We request that all dogs are house trained, controlled dogs are muzzled, dogs are kept on a leash and there is a limit of 2 small or medium dogs per couple or one large dog,” said Mr Flood.

The Valentine’s Doggy Ball will be officially launched at Doyle’s Corner tomorrow and dinner bookings can be made between 6pm and 8pm with a deposit of €10 per person.

