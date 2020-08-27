Dublin pub closes after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

A popular Dublin pub has closed after a part-time staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

Slattery’s Pub D4 on Grand Canal Street said in a statement that it will be closed “until further notice” after a worker contracted Covid-19 outside of the workplace.

“They contracted the virus outside of their work environment,” the statement reads.

All staff members have been tested.

“However, as a precaution, all staff members are being tested and Slattery’s have taken a pro-active approach to ensure that staff follow self-isolation and contact tracing protocols.”

The statement added that closing is a “small sacrifice” to maintain the health and safety of “valued customers”.

“In the interests of health and safety, we have undertaken the difficult decision to close until further notice. While we are disappointed, it is a small price to pay to ensure the safety of our valued customers,” said owner Irial Slattery.

“All persons who need to be notified have been contacted by the HSE Contact Tracing System, and we are taking all necessary steps to ensure a safe and speedy reopening. We take our responsibility within the community very seriously and customer safety is our top priority,” he added.

Online Editors