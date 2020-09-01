Dublin primary school sends home class after student tests positive for Covid-19

'After five months of disruption, the school gates are open again. Yet the students are returning to a very different learning environment.' Photo: PA

A Dublin primary school has sent home a class of pupils after a student tested positive for Covid-19.

The school's principal stated that the student did not contract the virus at school and that pupils have been sent home as a precaution.

In an email to parents, the school asked students in the class to remain home and restrict their movements for 14 days.

"As you are aware, public health has declared that these cases will be inevitable in schools, and it is therefore inevitable there will be more such cases in the coming year," the email said.

"If any pupil becomes symptomatic you should contact your GP.

"Siblings of pupils in the affected class may still come to school unless symptomatic or otherwise directed by public health."

The principal added that while the school will be informing parents of this first event, "we will not be informing of each individual further cases unless instructed by public health to do so".

The school reopened last Wednesday and is following public health advice.

It is understood the school will facilitate learning from home with live zoom lessons over the next two weeks.

Online Editors