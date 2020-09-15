Dublin on trajectory for 5000 Covid-19 cases a day and increased deaths, Professor warns

An infectious disease specialist has said that Dublin is on a trajectory for 5000 Covid-19 cases a day by next month and increased deaths, unless the 1.5m people “act now”.

Professor Sam McConkey said 0.5 to 1pc - up to 50 people a day - could die from the virus, based on the country’s recent experiences in the pandemic.

Read More

Prof McConkey, the head of international health and tropical medicine at the Royal College of Surgeons Ireland (RCSI) tweeted the prediction last night.

And this morning the professor advised people in Dublin to socialise with those they live with and said in a best case scenario that the weather will continue to be mild for some days to allow people to socialise outside.

“It's a time for local leadership in different areas, let’s all of us, do this,” Prof McConkey told Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1.

“A lot of this is about shrinking our social circle and staying at home and not having parties.

“I think it's preferable to stick with the people within your own household, going out with the people you live with.

“Going out with your own family is fine. I hope it will be good weather.

“I think another burst of good weather would help us a lot because we are more outdoors during that time.

“If you’re going out with six, just go out with the same family.”

Prof McConkey said since August 13 the rates of the virus had been on the rise in Dublin.

The cases had “increased quite starkly and dramatically,” he said.

“Where we are at now is not a stable place. If we continue the same lifestyle, the increase which goes up 30pc every five days, is going to increase.

“We have to mobilise the people of Dublin. We have to mobilise every business leader.

“Organisations need to say ‘what can we be doing differently on a voluntary basis?’

“This is not a pandemic we want to spread round - it requires acting now.”

He said it was not about living in “panic and fear” but adopting a “different way of living.”

“Where are we heading on our current pathway, if we continue on this way, it’s truly shocking,” he said.

Though new Covid-19 measures are to be introduced by the Government to bring in further restrictions in areas with higher case numbers - Prof McConkey felt voluntary compliance was preferable.

“It’s up to people who live here (in Dublin.),” he said. “Households, individuals, societies, employers and trade union organisations - it’s up to people to act differently.

“I am not sure a top down heavy handed approach will work, it requires people to do their bit, out of 1.5m people."

“None of us want to close the whole of Ireland down as we did on March 16.”

Online Editors