Dublin murder victim found in burning car named as convicted criminal Wayne Whelan

DNA tests have confirmed that Wayne Whelan was the man shot in the head on Monday night before his body was left in a burning car in Lucan.

Because of the fire, investigators had to take DNA samples to positively identify the remains.

Whelan - who had been living in the Lucan area for some years, but was originally from Clondalkin - was aware his life was under threat and had survived a murder attempt earlier this year.

The scene in Mount Andrew Court near Lucan where gardai discovered the body of a man in a burning car (Photo: Conor Feehan)

He was involved in the drugs trade and had links to a number of major criminals based in Clondalkin.

Detectives are investigating a link between Monday night’s murder and that of two associates of Whelan.

In March, money-launderer David ‘Chen’ Lynch (40) was shot dead outside his home in Foxdene, Clondalkin. He was a close associate of Whelan and was a groomsman at his wedding.

A third murder, the shooting of Mark ‘Guinea Pig’ Desmond in December 2016, is also being looked at as a motive for this week’s killing. Whelan was an associate of Desmond, but the two men fell out and Whelan was later questioned in relation to that killing.

READ MORE: Man found in blazing car shot dead in possible 'double-cross'

Sources said that Whelan, and possibly David Lynch, being murdered in retaliation for Desmond’s murder could not be ruled out.

Gardaí believe Whelan was lured to his death by somebody he trusted before being shot in the passenger seat of the car.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The firearm used has not yet been recovered.

Wayne Whelan had previously survived an assassination attempt.

Yesterday, Supt Paul Dolan appealed for information.

“The car itself was a navy Toyota car, registration number 05-CW-2225. This vehicle was sold on the 13 of November. Today I’m appealing for any person who has seen this car, or knows of its whereabouts since the 13 of November to contact investigating gardaí,” he said.

“I’m appealing to any person in Mount Andrew estate who has seen this vehicle, or has seen anything suspicious in and around the time of this incident on Monday night the 18. This was the night of the Ireland Denmark soccer match as you are aware.”

Earlier this week a source told Independent.ie the victim had not been seen since the attempt on his life.

“The man has not been sighted since the incident and was under severe threat.

“Early indications are that he was sitting in the vehicle when he was shot dead and may have been meeting someone he trusted before he was double-crossed,” the source said.

One neighbour in the Mount Andrew estate told Independent.ie that he first heard a car horn beeping for a few minutes, and when he looked out he saw a vehicle on the roadway close to where the Toyota was later found to be on fire.

Cordon: Officers surround the scene of the fire as the burned-out car is hoisted on to a trailer Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

“Thinking back, it was like the driver was beeping the horn trying to draw attention to the fact that the parked car was on fire and they wanted to raise the alarm,” he said.

“Then, a few minutes later, I looked out the back and I could see the flames from the burning car.”

Another local said they saw a taxi parked close to the scene, adding that the driver seemed to be sounding the horn to raise the alarm. “Our car was parked close to the burning one, so we ran over and moved it,” they said.

“We saw the other car in a ball of flames. It’s terrible.”

Online Editors