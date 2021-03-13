Dublin model Emily MacKeogh opens up about tragic death of fiancé Killian Roche

Dublin model Emily MacKeogh opened up about the tragic death of her late fiancé Killian Roche.

Appearing on the Late Late Show to promote funding for the charity CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young), Emily opened up about the devastating death of the former rugby player.

The newly engaged couple had just arrived in the United Arab Emirates where they were planning on starting a new life together when the tragedy occurred.

Speaking to Ryan Tubridy, Emily said the couple had only been in Dubai for five hours when Killian collapsed in the lobby of their hotel.

“It’s Sudden Adult Death Syndrome which takes the lives of around 80 young people in Ireland every year which is a massive number,” she said.

The Irish model described the devastating moment she was told Killian had passed away

“I just held his hand and talked to him and told him how much I loved him and I put my head in his chest and just cried.

“I just remember trying not to go into too much shock because I wanted to remember everything that was happening so I could tell his family,” she said.

Emily said the couple were the happiest they had ever been when the tragedy happened.

“Killian had just gotten his dream job, he was going to be the head of digital for Wavemaker media for the Middle East and I have a jewelry company so I was going to work between Dublin and Dubai.

“So it was really exciting and we had friends there and we had only decided to move at Christmas so it was a bit of a whirlwind. We had just gotten engaged seven weeks before we left,” she said.

Emily revealed Killian’s mother Christine had an instinct that something was going to happen as she waved them off at the airport.

“His mum said to me ‘this just feels really final’ and I said ‘don’t be silly, we’re going to be back in a few weeks’,” she said.

Emily said the charity CRY has been a massive support during such a challenging time.

“From the get go, they have been incredible.

“They do full health checks, they’ve tested both his sister’s hearts.

"They just have been a huge source of comfort and just the understanding that they have for something like this happening,” she added.

