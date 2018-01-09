Dublin man under investigation for attempting to groom 11-year-old

A Dublin man is being investigated by gardaí for attempting to groom an 11-year-old after he was confronted in a sting operation by a vigilante group.

The man (41), from Artane, was quizzed for two hours at Blanchardstown garda station and handed his phone over to gardaí. It is understood he had seven social media profiles.

The vigilante group is also understood to have handed over at least one device as part of the investigation. It comes after a so-called citizens arrest by four members of vigilante group, Justice Reborn.

A video of the confrontation was posted online. The incident took place at a shopping centre car park in Blanchardstown at around 11pm on Sunday. It is claimed he had been under the impression he had been in contact with a young girl, but had actually been in conversation with a woman from the group.

In the video posted online by the group, the man admitted he intended meeting the girl. A Garda spokesman confirmed an incident took place, but that no arrests had been made and enquiries were ongoing.

The spokesman said there was concern among gardaí around the action taken by the vigilante group, and legalities. "The actions by such groups are a cause of concern for An Garda Síochána and for other police services," he said. "The activity engaged in, and the manner of confrontation between such groups and their targets, has the potential for violence and could result in harm to persons present."

