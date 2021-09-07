Dublin man pleads guilty to possessing more than €300,000 worth of ketamine

7/9/2021 Dillon O'Neill, of Lough Derg Road, Raheny, Dublin 5, pictured leaving the Criminal Courts of Justice(CCJ) on Parkgate Street in Dublin after he appeared before the District Court.

A DUBLIN man has pleaded guilty to possessing more than €300,000 worth of the drug ketamine.

Officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Raheny District Drugs Unit, along with Revenue’s Customs Service, participated in a joint operation.

About 5.924kgs of a substance suspected to be ketamine, with an estimated street value of €320,000, was seized in a house in the Dublin 5 area on March 26 last, bricklayer, Dillon O’Neill, of Lough Derg Road, Raheny, Dublin 5 was charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act with possessing drugs for sale or supply at his home.

He was granted bail the day after seizure when the defence pleaded that he had a supportive family and there was no evidence he would evade justice.

Bail was set in his own bond of €500. Gardai seized his passport and he cannot apply for new travel documents. He had to provide a contact phone number.

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed his case should be dealt with in the circuit court which has tougher sentencing powers.

He appeared again at district court and his solicitor Peter Connolly said his client was offering a signed plea of guilty.

Judge Bryan Smyth made an order sending the accused forward to the circuit court for sentencing.

Legal aid was granted to include representation of senior counsel after the judge noted the value of the drugs involved.