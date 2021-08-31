Dublin man missing in Berlin found safe and well

Robert McDonnell has been missing since the early hours of Sunday morning.

A Dublin man who had been missing since the early hours of Sunday morning has been found safe and well.

Robert McDonnell (27) was reported missing after he was last seen at 5am on Sunday after a night out.

He flew out to Germany last Friday with a group of 10 friends and today at around 4.30pm was found safe and well.

Mr McDonnell’s friends had earlier appealed to anyone in Berlin to help with locating him.

The Dubliner, who is originally from Stillorgan and is now living in Dalkey, was described as having brown eyes, brown hair and is 190cm/ 6ft2in.

Mr McDonnell was said to have been last seen at 5am in Club Der Visionaere, which was a five-minute walk from where he was staying.

“We have contacted all major hospitals in the city to no success and have spoken with the police in Germany and Ireland, the club and the Irish embassy,” a friend of Mr McDonnell said.

"We are now escalating this to social media in the hopes someone can provide any information that can help us find our friend.

“This is very out of character for Rob - he has no German and he is not familiar with the city.”

This afternoon he was located safe and well.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of the case and was providing consular assistance.