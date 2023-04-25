Dublin man, currently in prison, sues GAA club and youth training agencies over alleged gravy scalding injury

A 26-year-old Dublin man currently serving a prison sentence, has brought a €38,000 damages claim against Parnell GAA Club and two youth training agencies for a scalding injury he suffered nine years ago.

Barrister John Nolan told the Circuit Civil Court today that his client Craig McDonnell was aged 17 when he was manning the gravy station at the lunch carvery counter in the Coolock, Dublin, sports club when he suffered a scald injury to his left arm.

Mr Nolan told Judge Terence O’Sullivan that his client, who was “currently a guest of the nation”, had been left with a bad scar.

McDonnell, of Longdale Terrace, Ballymun, Dublin, was sentenced in the District Court earlier this month after pleading guilty to having possessed heroin for sale or supply.

He had sued Parnell GAA Club, the City of Dublin Education and Training Board, Merrion Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 and Ballark Community Training Centre, Ballymun, Dublin.

Judge O’Sullivan held that the case had to be adjourned due to a shortcoming in the pleadings which claimed, that because of the lack of training, he had spilled the gravy on himself. The judge said it transpired a commis chef was now being blamed for spilling gravy from a ladle as he served a customer in front of and across the teenager.

Mr Nolan said his client had been working as a trainee kitchen porter on April 7, 2017, and had been manning the gravy station at the carvery counter in the GAA club when the accident occurred.

As customers would choose what food they wished to purchase it had been McDonnell’s job to pour gravy on their plate.

When a customer had returned to the counter and had asked for more gravy a commis chef had ladled the very hot liquid in front of McDonnell and, allegedly, spilled some of it on his arm.

Kevin D’Arcy, counsel for the club, and Paul McKeon for the training agencies which had replaced the old FAS State training system, objected to McDonnell’s pleadings being immediately changed to facilitate a trial. Judge O’Sullivan adjourned the case until July.

He allowed Mr Nolan four weeks in which to draw up an amended civil bill setting out the alleged negligence of the commis chef in passing and spilling of the gravy.