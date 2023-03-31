Dublin Lotto players urged to check tickets as almost €90k goes unclaimed

The winner of Wednesday night’s Lotto draw is yet to claim their prize of €86,898.

Players in Rush are being urged to check their tickets today as the National Lottery say they are “still waiting to hear from” the lucky person.

The quick pick ticket was purchased on the day of the draw in the Day Today store in Rush, Co. Dublin.

The winning numbers were: 12, 14, 32, 37, 40, 44 and the bonus was 35.

Elsewhere, a Meath man has claimed almost €4 million in Lotto winnings.

The man – who wishes to remain anonymous – said he “kept double checking and triple checking the ticket all week” when he realised he won the Jackpot of €3,987,540.

“I’ve had over a week to process the win and still can’t wrap my head around it!

"I kept double checking and triple checking the ticket all week to make sure I hadn’t made a mistake, but today, the ticket was confirmed, and I nearly keeled over when I received my cheque and seen all the numbers. It's the most surreal feeling ever.

“I’m determined to share this prize with my nearest and dearest to spread some joy.”

His winning ticket was bought in Bowe’s EuroSpar in Duleek village.

"I’ve already given some of my friends some money to help change their lives a little and I’m in the process of dividing the remainder of the prize out amongst my family.

"I’m can’t wait to hop on a plane and take a nice long holiday in the sun over the next couple of months to really let the win really sink in!” he said.