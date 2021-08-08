Dublin Lotto player lands €111k but misses €9.3m jackpot by just one number

One lucky Lotto player landed over €111,000 in Saturday’s National Lottery draw but the victory was bittersweet as they were just one number away from scooping the €9,316,658 jackpot.

The lucky ticket was bought in Howth, in north county Dublin, and the National Lottery are urging anyone that purchased a ticket in the seaside town to check their numbers carefully.

The Dublin winner matched five numbers and the bonus to win €111,461 in the Saturday night draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on Friday, August 6, in the Centra shop on the Main Street in Howth, Co Dublin.

The winning numbers for last night’s Lotto draw were: 14, 15, 29, 34, 41, 46 and the bonus was 9.

Last night’s Lotto win marked the second National Lottery win for Dublin players in the space of two days. On Friday night, a EuroMillions player in Crumlin scooped the top prize of €500,000 in the EuroMillions Plus draw after purchasing their winning Quick Pick ticket in the Spar shop on the Clogher Road in Crumlin, Dublin 12.

As there was no winner of last night’s €9,316,658 jackpot, Wednesday night’s Lotto jackpot is now set to roll to an estimated €10 million.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “It’s certainly been a lucky weekend for National Lottery players in Dublin. Last night, we saw a Lotto player in Howth come close to the huge €9,316,658 jackpot after matching five numbers and the bonus to win €111,461. That wasn’t the only National Lottery win in Dublin this weekend – the Saturday night windfall followed a EuroMillions Plus top prize win of €500,000 by a player in Crumlin the previous night.

“We are advising the two biggest National Lottery winners from the past two days to sign the back of their tickets and to contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.”