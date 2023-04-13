Dublin Lotto player hid winning €500k ticket inside vinyl record cover — ‘I was petrified of losing the ticket’

A Dublin Lotto player who collected his €500,000 in the Daily Million Plus draw this week has admitted he hid the winning slip in an album cover for fear it would get lost.

The player, who wishes to remain private, purchased the winning quick pick ticket on the day of the draw on Tuesday, April 4, in Applegreen, Ballybrack, Co Dublin.

“I actually won the Daily Million ticket on a Lotto ticket would you believe? I scanned my ticket in the shop and the girl behind the counter said, ‘you’ll have to ring up the Lottery, you’ve won big’,” the Dubliner said.

“I didn’t think much of it at first and went for a walk before ringing them. That’s when I was told I had won half a million euro and I was completely stunned.

“I went home and was pacing the floor until another family member landed in and I told them the news. We had some laughs and celebrations that evening,” he added.

“Over the next couple of days, I was petrified of losing the ticket, so I hid it in one of my music albums.

“The night before coming into The National Lottery, I zipped the ticket up in my jacket pocket and brought it into the bedroom with me, keeping one eye on it all night.

“I haven’t been able to get a wink of sleep in the last week, my mind has been thinking of all the ways I can spend this money,” the winner added.

The Dubliner plans to spend the winnings on home and garden improvements, a new hedge trimmer and some vinyl records.