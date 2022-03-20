Dublin Lotto player becomes Ireland’s newest millionaire after Saturday night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw

A Dublin Lotto player has become Ireland’s newest Lotto millionaire after winning the top prize of €1m in Saturday night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw.

The National Lottery said it will be revealing further details on the location of the winning ticket in the coming days.

A spokesperson said: “A Lotto player in Dublin will be celebrating this weekend after becoming Ireland’s newest National Lottery millionaire following Saturday night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw.

"The Dublin winner has become the 14th National Lottery millionaire of the year so far, so we are now encouraging all of our players in Dublin to check their tickets carefully today as one lucky player has a ticket worth €1m.

"The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to make contact with our prize claims team so that arrangements can be made for them to claim their life-changing prize.”

The winning numbers in Saturday’s Lotto Plus 1 draw were: 04, 05, 06, 29, 46, 47 and the bonus 01.

The winner should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie.