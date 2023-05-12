Dublin Lotto player about to lose out on €500,000 if prize still unclaimed in 13 days

Ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize, so the Dublin winner has until close of business on May 24 to contact the National Lottery.

A Dublin Lotto winner has less than two weeks to claim a €500,000 prize from a draw in February.

The EuroMillions Plus ticket was drawn on February 24 and sold at Dunnes Stores in Kilnamanagh Shopping Centre in Tallaght.

Players have been urged to check their tickets because their chance to claim will expire in just 13 days’ time.

Ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to get their prize, so the Dublin winner has until close of business on Wednesday May 24.

"We’re a big store but a very local one, and a lot of our customers are regulars,” said a manager at the store that sold the winning ticket.

"I remember there being such a huge buzz and lots of excitement when our store was revealed as the selling location for the winning EuroMillions Plus top prize ticket back in February.

"We’ve been hearing recently in the media that the €500,000 prize still hasn’t been claimed and it would be such a shame for someone to miss out on money of that value.

"That could make a huge difference to a person’s life. So today we’re urging all of our customers to check their old tickets from February and hopefully one of them will discover they’re half a million euro richer.”

The winning numbers were 11, 15, 20, 23, 29.

A National Lottery spokesperson has also asked players to check their tickets carefully.

"If you are the winner, please be sure to sign the back of your winning ticket and immediately contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to claim your prize,” the spokesperson said.