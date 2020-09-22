Dublin Lord Mayor's Awards to become monthly event to honour 'tireless' frontline workers

The Dublin Lord Mayor’s Awards will take place monthly this year to honour “tireless” frontline workers in the Covid-19 pandemic, the Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu has announced.

The prestigious award is usually bestowed on recipient’s annually, but the Lord Mayor has decided to give an award each month for the remainder of 2020 to reward and acknowledge some of the county’s unsung heroes.

Since 1989, the Lord Mayor’s Awards have honoured individuals and groups who have made a special contribution to Dublin and its citizens - either at a local or city wide level. These Awards are Dublin city's way of acknowledging and congratulating the extraordinary work they do.

Previous recipients have included Jim Gavin, Ronnie Delaney, Dave Fanning, Maeve Binchy, Marty Whelan, Brian O’Driscoll, Philly McMahon, Damien Dempsey and Jimmy Magee.

Each month, members of the public will be invited to nominate either a frontline person or organisation that they think has gone above and beyond during Covid-19.

There will be a different category each month, beginning in October with frontline workers in nursing homes.

At the end of each month, the Lord Mayor will decide the winner and present them with the award, a piece of specially-commissioned sculpture and a gift voucher worth €1,000.

“Since March we have witnessed the Trojan effort frontline workers have given to keep our communities going. This is a chance for the people of Dublin to thank someone who has made a real difference in their life during Covid,” said the Lord Mayor.

“Depending on where things are at, hopefully before summer 2021 we will be able to bring all the monthly winners together for a reception in the Mansion House to thank them on behalf of the city.”

Nominations for October will begin on October 1st and remain open until October 16th.

You can nominate online at: www.dublincity.ie/lordmayorsawards

Online Editors