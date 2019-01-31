Dublin legend: Town loves him so well it honours Kelly with two statues

He's a Dublin legend so great, just one statue is not enough.

Hundreds turned out yesterday for the unveiling of two different pieces honouring the memory of iconic folk singer and Dubliner, Luke Kelly.

One - a representation of Kelly sitting, singing and playing his five-string banjo by John Coll - is on South King Street on the south of the Liffey.

It was donated to the city by the late Gerry Hunt.

The second was commissioned by Dublin City Council. It is a large bust capturing Kelly's face mid-song by Vera Klute and is located on Guild Street near Kelly's Sheriff Street home.

President Michael D Higgins unveiled both, to coincide with the 35th anniversary of the singer's death.

President Higgins hailed the singer for his music and commitment to human rights and justice.

"Luke had a unique ability to re-imagine and reinterpret the traditional music which was experiencing a revival," he said. The last surviving member of The Dubliners, John Sheahan, said it was wonderful to see such a large turn-out.

