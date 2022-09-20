Dublin legend Michael Darragh MacAuley joins fight against world hunger

Michael Darragh MacAuley is calling on Irish people to join Concern’s Nothing Kills Like Hunger campaign. Pic: Leah Farrell / Photocall Ireland

Former Dublin footballer Michael Darragh MacAuley is calling on Irish people to do their bit to help tackle world hunger.

The midfield legend has joined Concern’s Nothing Kills Like Hunger campaign to highlight the rising prices of food in conflict zones around the world.

The campaign asks the public to sign an open letter calling on the UN Security Council to end hunger as a weapon of war.

“Conflict is the biggest driver of hunger in the world,” MacAuley said. “Irish people cannot stop conflict, but they can add their voice to call on global leaders to take steps to end conflict.”

Fifty million people around the world are on the brink of famine – more than ten times the population of Ireland – and Concern believes this number could rise as the war in Ukraine continues.

Essential supplies like wheat, corn, cooking oil and fertiliser are put in jeopardy by the ongoing conflict as costs increase.

Launching the campaign in Dublin, MacAuley and playwright Felispeaks highlighted the need to “keep the political pressure on and highlight how the cost of living crisis is worsening global hunger”.

Concern said countries like Somalia are among the worst hit worldwide.

“Mothers are boiling pots of water with nothing to put inside as maize and other foodstuffs are now too expensive or unavailable,” Réiseal Ní Chéilleachair, Concern’s Head of International Advocacy says. “All of this is a manmade problem.”

Over 10,000 people have signed Concern’s open letter which will be delivered to the Permanent Mission of Ireland to the United Nations in New York on October 20 to mark World Food Day.

The humanitarian organisation says children living in conflict zones are now statistically more likely to die from hunger and related disease than violence.

“This campaign is a platform to tell the stories of young people in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Haiti and Somalia, whose lives are affected by both conflict and deepening hunger,” Concern Worldwide CEO Dominic MacSorley said.

“While global hunger is finally dominating debate at the UN this week, much more needs to be done.”

The United Nations General Assembly has gathered world leaders in New York to examine issues facing the international community.

Global food shortages, the war in Ukraine and education inequality are all on the agenda.



