'Dublin Jimmy' once threatened to shoot 'paymaster' who hired him to carry out attacks on former Quinn companies

Independent.ie can reveal that the violent gangster, who suffered a fatal heart attack when police raided his safe house in Derby last Friday, accused the financier of trying to rip him off when he failed to pay up following a series of arson attacks and other acts of criminal damage against the new owners of the Quinn group a number of years ago.

Security sources revealed McGuinness, who had been receiving regular payments for the attacks, flew into a rage when the agreed fee had not been delivered by the 'paymaster's' intermediary.

It is understood that at the time armed gardaí were rushed to protect the secret financier at his home after receiving a tip-off believed to have been from the PSNI.

When he was informed that his life may be in danger the 'paymaster' is understood to have made a phone call and later told gardaí the threat did not exist and the security operation was stood down.

Cyril McGuinness aka "Dublin Jimmy"

Garda intelligence sources later revealed that McGuinness withdrew the threat when the paymaster explained that there had been a "mix up" and the money was paid.

McGuinness continued waging the campaign of violence which escalated over the past two years, culminating in the attack on Mr Lunney, one of the five QIH directors whose lives are still under threat.

Gardaí believe McGuinness, who had earned millions from organised crime, was paid in excess of €1m for carrying out the attacks on the former Quinn companies over the past eight years, and was in line for another major payment for the attack last month.

But his death and the seizure of valuable evidence in documents and electronic devices found in his UK bolthole has tightened the Garda net around the 'paymaster' and the gang behind the Lunney attack.

It is understood McGuinness's gang and associates are in disarray, with one security source revealing: "They are watching the media stuff and it has them all running around like scared rats at the moment and some of them are more panicked than the others.

"Now that the full might of the State is behind it, they have good reason to fear that they will be facing very serious charges."

Gardaí say that since the attack in September they have been receiving considerable co-operation from the public which is likely to increase now that the spectre of 'Dublin Jimmy' has gone from the Border region.

Independent.ie understands that the massive multi-agency law enforcement offensive has already built a strong case against several suspects.

Apart from the immediate investigation into the abduction of Mr Lunney, other units are investigating a number of the 'paymaster's' associates who made direct death threats to directors or orchestrated an online hate campaign.

Among the suspects identified as being involved in the abduction and torture of Mr Lunney are a father and son, two brothers and at least two other associates, all of whom live in the same general geographical area on the Cavan/Leitrim/Longford border.

