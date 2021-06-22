Dublin is 39th most expensive city in the world, new cost of living report shows

The Mercer Cost of Living Report found Dublin's high rental prices caused it to move up the list.

Dublin has climbed seven places from 46th to 39th in a list of the world’s most expensive cities to live in, according to a new cost of living report.

The annual report compiled by Mercer ranks 209 cities worldwide based on the cost of housing, transportation, food and entertainment among others criteria, with New York City used as a baseline comparison.

Dublin’s expensive rental prices have led to the cost of living in the city increasing relative to the rest of the world’s cities. Many Western European cities have also seen a cost of living increase due to the strength of the Euro against the US Dollar.

Only three European cities – all in Switzerland – rank in the top 10: Zurich (5th), Geneva (8th) and Bern (10th).

Dublin is far from the highest climber on the list with Beirut, the Lebanese capital, ascending an eye-watering 42 places from 45th to 3rd in the last year due to a deepening economic crisis, which was magnified by the explosion in the Port of Beirut which damaged or destroyed much of the city.

Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, has deposed Hong Kong as the world’s most expensive city for an expat with the semi-autonomous Hong Kong now second on the list.

Ashgabat is currently experiencing food shortages and hyperinflation, driving prices up in the central Asian city.

Tokyo (4th), Shanghai (6th), Singapore (7th) and Beijing (9th) make up the top 10.

New York ranks 14th, London 18th and Los Angeles 20th on the most expensive cities list.

Dubai and Washington DC both experienced a significant fall in cost of living in comparison to other cities. Dubai fell to 42nd from 23rd, while DC fell to 51st from 32nd.

Moscow also experienced a dramatic fall of 41 places to become the 62nd most expensive city from 21st in 2020.

The comparatively cheapest cities on earth are; Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan; Zambian capital Lusaka; Georgian capital Tbilisi, North African city Tunis in Tunisia and Brasilia in Brazil.