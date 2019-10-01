Dublin is set to get its first 'glass box' restaurant, a 3,832 square feet glass box building in The Point in Dublin's inner city next year.

A call for potential restaurant operators who may be interested in taking over the space and converting it into a hub of fine dining has been issued.

'The Glassbox' is one of the several development projects currently taking place within The Point Village.

Property advisors and leasing agents Savills and CBRE are currently looking for a restaurateur to take over the futuristic 'glassbox' space, which is hoped to be leased out next year.

The restaurant will feature ground floor space of 2,217 square feet with the potential for an additional 1,615 square feet at both mezzanine and a second floor, both of which will depend on the requirements of the lucky bidder.

Design plans show that the restaurant will have four walls made solely of glass and wooden framing.

An artist's impression of what The Glassbox in The Point Village will look like once works are completed next year

The Glassbox restaurant will be a 3,832 square feet glass box building in The Point Village in Dublin

Also under construction in The Point Square are the Exo Building and North Dock office blocks, which are also hoped to come to completion in 2020.

A 241-room Beckett Locke apart-hotel is also due to be finished next year.

"With such a rapidly growing local population of office workers and apartment dwellers, the opportunity at Point Square for restaurant operators is a rare one," said a spokesperson for Saville Ireland.

