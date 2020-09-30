Dublin in lockdown: Capital has yet to see a 'significant improvement' in curbing Covid spread

Dublin has yet to see any “significant improvement” in curbing the spread of Covid-19 after more than a week in lockdown, it emerged today.

Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said the Dublin lockdown impact only appears to be kicking in around now.

But he also appeared to dampen fears that city lockdowns in Cork and Galway might be imminent.

He was speaking at the Oireachtas committee investigating the Covid-19 response.

The Dublin lockdown at Level 3 is for three weeks and this is the second week.

Dr Glynn said there is a balance to be struck in timing and if NEPHT met today to review Dublin’s status it would be premature.

Questioned by Cork TD Mick Barry about a possible city lockdown on Cork he said speculation around this had not come from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NEPHT).

He said the highlighting of the worrying levels of Covid-19 in Cork city and suburbs was not to signal that a lockdown was imminent but rather to warn people about the need to control their behaviour.

There were even concerns about county lockdowns because of the evidence that people move about quite widely.

NEPHT meets tomorrow to review the latest data and decide on whether to recommend further lockdowns.

Cork Independent TD Michael Collins said he was contacted by businesses 150km away from Cork city because of the anxiety about a potential lockdown.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the evidence from the lockdown in Laois, Offaly and Kildare was that county lockdowns work.

He told the committee he has sanctioned a doubling of public health staff who are central to managing and investigating Covid-19 cases and outbreaks.

He said the pre-Covid there were 254 people working full time in the HSE public health departments and that will be doubled.

“In the next two weeks the HSE will begin a recruitment campaign for 255 staff including public health doctors , nurses, scientists and support staff.”

He also confirmed he is sanctioning another E30m to support nursing homes over the next three months in a bid to reduce the risk from Covid-19 , providing funding for staff, PPE and other supports.

The Minister told Fine Gael TD Fergus O’ Dowd he would look at whether it is possible to waive freedom of information fees for relatives of people in nursing homes who have sought background on Covid-19 outbreaks in facilities where people died.

Asked about testing at airports Mr Donnelly said it would not be the highest priority at this stage.

He told Labour party TD Duncan Smith that Ireland will switch to the EU traffic light system and it would see a liberalisation in travel.

Travel to countries in the orange zone would involve a mixture of locator forms and testing.

Prof Philip Nolan of Maynooth University said there is no point in introducing point –in- time testing for incoming travellers but the EU plan offers a plausible way forward.

Asked about the oversight of spending in the Department of Health to ensure value for money Mr Donnelly told Social Democrat TD Roisin Shortall he said that there are various controls in place.

