Dublin house prices fall for sixth month in a row but nationally up 3.6pc on last year

Prices nationally were stagnant, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO). The slowdown in the property market was also reflected in a fall in the number of mortgage approvals in the same month.

Successive mortgage rate rises across all the lenders are making it more expensive for buyers.

Lenders are also stress-testing potential buyers on the basis that lending rates will rise even further in the coming months.

Nationally, prices were up 3.6pc when compared with a year ago, but the pace of increase, on an annualised basis, has slowed markedly over the past few months.

In the year to April, prices in Dublin rose by 1pc and prices outside Dublin were up by 5.6pc, the CSO said.

“Residential property prices rose by 3.6pc in the 12 months to April, down from 4.0pc in the year to March2023,” Viacheslav Voronovich, CSO statistician, said.

New home prices are rising faster than second-hand home prices.

This is because new home prices are being boosted by the Help-To-Buy and First Home schemes.

Prices of new dwellings in the first three months of this year were 11.1pc higher than in the same quarter of last year. Prices of existing dwellings in the first quarter were 3.5pc higher than in corresponding quarter of 2022.

The region outside of Dublin that saw the largest rise in house prices was the Midlands at 6.6pc.

At the other end of the scale, there was a 4.7pc rise in the Border region.

In April, 3,262 home purchases were filed with the Revenue Commissioners. This was a decrease of 5.3pc compared with the 3,446 purchases in April last year.

Households paid a median, or mid-point, price of €313,000 for a residential property in the 12 months to April.

The lowest median price paid for a dwelling was €160,000 in Longford, while the highest was €634,998 in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown.

The most expensive eircode area over the 12 months to April was Blackrock, with a median price of €748,000. Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo, had the least expensive price of €127,500, the CSO said.

The national index is now 1.7pc above its highest level at the peak of the property boom in April 2007.

Dublin residential property prices are 9.1pc lower than their February 2007 peak. Prices in the rest of Ireland are 2.5pc higher than their May 2007 peak.

Meanwhile, there has been a fall in the number of mortgage approvals, as rate rises impact potential buyers and movers.

Close to 4,000 mortgages were approved in April, with first-time buyers making up 63pc of these and a fifth made up of movers.

But the number of mortgages approved fell by 14pc in April compared with the previous month, and by 9.4pc compared with the same period last year, according to the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI). ​

​Brian Hayes, chief executive of the BPFI said the latest figures point to a slowdown in the market across almost all customer segments, with the exception of first-time buyer approvals.