Dublin GAA legend Bernard Brogan welcomes baby girl

Former Dublin footballer Bernard Brogan has welcomed a baby girl with his wife Keira Doyle.

Sharing the news on his Instagram story, the GAA star shared a picture of himself holding his new born daughter.

He shared the pictured with the caption “it’s a girl” from Dublin’s Rotunda hospital.

In the sweet picture, both father and baby are wrapped in blankets with the baby’s head resting on the Dublin footballers chest.

The pair are already parents to twin boys Donagh and Keadan, born in 2018.

The couple were married in 2016 in Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny.

While playing for Dublin, Mr Brogan won four All-Star awards and became the 2010 Footballer of the Year.

The seven time All-Ireland winner retired from the Dublin senior football team in 2019, and has recently published his autobiography The Hill.