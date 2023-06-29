Dublin flights among 130 Ryanair cancellations due to ongoing French air traffic strikes

It is the 60th day of strikes by air traffic controllers so far this year.

Ryanair has cancelled five flights in and out of Dublin Airport today due to a strike by French air traffic controllers.

The airline said it has been forced to cancel approximately 130 flights to and from France due to the industrial action.

The French civil air authority asked airlines to cancel their flight schedules for Beauvais, Brest and Carcassonne airports due to the industrial action.

Two departures from Dublin – one to Rodez and another to Beauvais, Paris – are cancelled today, along with an arrival from Rodez and two arriving flights from Beauvais.

It is the 60th day of strikes by air traffic controllers (ATC) so far this year, Ryanair said in a statement.

“All affected passengers have been notified via email and SMS with all the information you need to change your flight or request a refund,” they added.

“We advise all passengers travelling to/from France to monitor the Ryanair app/website for the most up to date information regarding your flight.”

The airline apologised to passengers for the cancellations or delays related to the strikes, adding that they are “entirely outside of Ryanair’s control.”

Ryanair encouraged passengers to sign their petition calling on the EU Commission to “take action to protect EU passengers and overflights during repeated French ATC strikes.”

Ryanair has been forced to cancel over 4000 flights due to the strikes so far this year, the airline said.

"It is unacceptable that France uses Min Service Legislation to protect French flights during these repeated ATC strikes, while overflights, none of which are operating to/from France, suffer all these cancellations,” the airline said.

"This is unfair. The EU must act now to protect overflights and the EU Single Market.”