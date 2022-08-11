Dublin firefighters battling two separate blazes across the county as temperatures breach 30 degrees

Smoke seen billowing from a fire in the Ellensborough/Kiltipper region of Dublin. Photo: Dublin Fire Brigade/Twitter.

Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) are at the scene of two separate blazes in the county this afternoon as the risk of wildfires due to extreme heat remains very high.

Firefighters are at the scene of fires at Fitzsimons Wood, just off the Blackglen Road at the foot of the Dublin Mountains and also in the Ellensborough/Kiltipper area of Dublin.

“We have Firefighters at a wooded area on fire at Fitzsimons Wood off the Blackglen Road.

“The smoke is visible from across the bay. The fire is close to the @M50Dublin, so please do take care and expect reduced visibility depending on wind direction,” the DFB said on Twitter this evening.

Separately, firefighters are battling vegetation on fire in Ellensborough/Kiltipper and smoke could be seen billowing from the scene.

“We have firefighters at reported grass on fire in the Ellensborough/Kiltipper area. Vegetation (grass/trees/bushes/gorse and so on) is at extreme risk of fire. Be fire aware while out and about and report suspicious activity to the Gardaí,” the DFB said.

It is unclear if any substantial damage has been caused by either blaze or whether the DFB have them under control.

The Department of Agriculture issued a high fire risk warning yesterday as temperatures continue to soar around the country while humidity remains low - which creates an increased likelihood of forest fires.

A temperature of 30.4C was reached at Oak Park, Carlow, today – the highest temperature for an August day in more than 19 years.

The department issued a ‘Condition Orange - High Fire Risk’ warning that runs from 12pm Wednesday until midday next Tuesday as the risk of wildfires grows this week.

Forest owners and managers have been advised to prepare for “likely outbreaks of fire”, while farmers and those living in rural areas are being asked to be “extremely vigilant” and to report any fire or suspicious activity to gardaí or the emergency services.

“A high-pressure system currently positioned over Ireland will influence high air temperatures, low daytime humidity and light wind speeds during the rest of this week and into the weekend,” the department said.

The risk of a forest fire is set to peak over the weekend and people visiting forests are advised they should not use barbecues or light open fires at any stage.

“Recent similar hot weather phases have seen fire activity firmly associated with public recreation activities. Members of the public intending to visit forests and other recreational sites are reminded to adhere to regulations regarding fire use,” the orange warning read.

Drivers are also reminded not to park vehicles at site entrances or impede the emergency services’ access to forest roads in the coming days.



