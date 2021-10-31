Dublin Fire Brigade tackles bonfires across the city

Dublin Fire Brigade is working to put out a number of fire across the city as Halloween celebrations continue.

The fire service is reporting a busy Halloween night despite hopes that the rain would dampen the outdoor celebrations.

While the number of callouts is down on previous years, earlier this evening the Dublin Fire Brigade said it had responded to 49 incidents today, 21 of which we “Halloween related”.

So far, fire crews have responded to reports of significant fires and bonfires in Leopardstown, Clondalkin, Shankill, Killiney, Rathfarnham, Sandyford and Finglas.

In the last hour, Dublin Fire Brigade posted a video on Twitter that shows fire crew members extinguishing a car which was completely engulfed in flames.

The fire service has confirmed that thanks to the timely intervention of its members, the fire was stopped before it spread onto nearby vegetation.

Earlier this evening, a bonfire in Rathfarnham was put out before it reached trees in a public park.

In Killiney, the fire service was called after reports of petrol being thrown onto a bonfire.

In Clondalkin gas cylinders were discovered beside a bonfire, while smoke from another bonfire at Leopardstown was reducing visibility on the M50 before fire crews arrived.

Dublin Fire Brigade has also advised people in fancy dress to stay away from bonfires, as lightweight costume materials can catch fire quickly.

If someone’s costumes does catch fire, the advice is to “stop, drop and roll”.

Dublin Fire Brigade has said: “We want everyone to enjoy their Halloween night but if a fire is causing a danger, it will be extinguished.”

Meanwhile, one person has been injured by a firework this evening.