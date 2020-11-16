Dublin Fire Brigade tackle huge blaze at Tallaght industrial unit amid strong winds

Emergency services are urging people to close doors and windows if they smell smoke while eight units of the Dublin Fire Brigade tackle a large blaze in an industrial estate in Tallaght.

A warehouse in Cookstown Industrial estate in Tallaght is ablaze and with high winds in the area, smoke is affecting visibility on the M50 and travelling for miles.

The Dublin Fire Brigade are asking people to stay away from the area as they tackle the blaze as emergency vehicles are coming and going.

They are also advising people near the area to keep doors and windows closed if they do smell smoke as smoke is being carried for miles across the Dublin sky.

The Gardaí, Gas Networks Ireland, the ESB and South Dublin County Council are all aiding the Dublin Fire Brigade and a number of large gas canisters that were near the fire have now been safely removed from the vicinity as members of the fire services battle to get the blaze under control.

The fire is behind B&Q in a warehouse in the Cookstown Industrial Estate, near Third Avenue.

AA Roadwatch are advising motorists that there are traffic restrictions in place in Cookstown Industrial Estate, on the Cookstown Road near Third Avenue and on the Belgard Road as emergency services continue to deal with a serious building fire.









They are advising motorists to take extreme caution when driving in the area and on nearby routes as heavy smoke may affect visibility.

There are two aerial appliances as well as six fire trucks on the scene.

It is unclear what started the blaze at approximately 7pm this evening and there are no reports of injuries as of yet.

Online Editors