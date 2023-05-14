Dublin Fire Brigade crew save man’s life over 1,000 miles from home

The Dublin Fire Brigade members were in Seville in Spain. Photo: Dublin Fire Brigade

Dublin Fire Brigade have been branded “heroes” after an emergency crew saved a man’s life while over 1,000 miles from home.

Staff from the brigade’s technical rescue team were on their way to catch a flight back to Dublin this morning after attending a rescue conference in Seville, Spain, when they spotted a seriously injured motorcyclist on the road.

Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted: “Members of our technical rescue team who were returning from a rescue conference/tournament in Seville came across a seriously injured motorcyclist as they travelled to Malaga airport.

“They were able to fend off the scene and performed critical interventions on the patient as one of our advanced paramedics coordinated with the local emergency services.

“As it happens, one of the team has specific training and experience of motorcycling injuries from race events. Well done to Dave C, Juan, Richie, Cameron, Dave H and John for their quick reactions.”

Seville emergency services said thanks to the Dublin crew and added that they had potentially saved the motorcyclist’s life.

“The team of six paramedics started to help the injured (man) and they managed to stabilise him,” the Seville emergency services said online.

“He began to breathe and they certainly avoided him (having) a respiratory failure and a cardiac arrest.

“A team of E061 arrived immediately and they took care of the situation with the support of those who started the assistance.”

The Seville team added: “This morning, they were leaving towards Málaga Airport, driving along (the) A92. When they were close to Alcalá de Guadaíra, they found a biker who had just fallen from his motorbike.

“Without any hesitation, they protected the area, posted signs and got on with it. The flight to Dublin could wait. The middle age biker was unconscious, with multiple injuries and he couldn’t breathe.

“We hope the biker recovers soon. He cannot imagine who saved his life, the one who was holding his hand encouraging him, or the one who was holding his head to avoid any spinal injury. They are 3,000 kms far away from Sevilla.”

The Spanish team added that such “stories” only unfold because “the vocation for public service has no limit…” They added: “Thanks a lot mates.”

The public took to Dublin Fire Brigade’s Twitter to pay tribute to those involved in the rescue.

One man said the team were “heroes”, adding that the crew were “absolutely amazing”.

Another man wrote that it was “nice” to “feel a bit of pride” in Ireland “again,” adding “well done lads”.

A member of the public from Seville, added: “Thanks a lot from Sevilla!”