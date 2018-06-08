Dublin Fire Brigade battles gorse fire in Howth

The firefighters efforts have been hampered by awkward, difficult to access, areas close to the cliff face, spokesman Colm McCarthy told Independent.ie.

Units from North Strand and Kilbarrack expect to fight the blaze for most of the day.

Overnight, three other units, from Donnybrook, Dún Laoghaire and Rathfarnham attended a similar fire at Three Rock Mountain, Ticknock, in the Dublin Mountains.