Dublin Fire Brigade battle large gorse fire in Dublin Mountains
Dublin Fire Brigade were called to the scene last night after a large gorse fire broke out in the Dublin Mountains.
Two units from the Tallaght fire station were called after the fire started near Bohernabreena.
Two units from Tallaght Station are fighting a gorse fire in #Bohernabreena. We have a drone on scene helping to direct firefighting operations. #fire pic.twitter.com/xZAanq54kS— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) April 30, 2018
The fire brigade tweeted images and video to show the extent of the large fire.
Last night, a drone was used to assist firefighters in the operation.
Online Editors