Tuesday 1 May 2018

Dublin Fire Brigade battle large gorse fire in Dublin Mountains

The gorse fire in the Dublin mountains Photo: Dublin Fire Brigade Twitter
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Dublin Fire Brigade were called to the scene last night after a large gorse fire broke out in the Dublin Mountains.

Two units from the Tallaght fire station were called after the fire started near Bohernabreena.

The fire brigade tweeted images and video to show the extent of the large fire.

Last night, a drone was used to assist firefighters in the operation.

Online Editors

