Dublin Fire Brigade battle gorse fire in Howth
Three units from Dublin Fire Brigade are currently attempting to extinguish a gorse fire that started last night in Howth, Co Dublin.
The firefighters efforts have been hampered by awkward, difficult to access, areas close to the cliff face, spokesman Colm McCarthy told Independent.ie.
Units from North Strand and Kilbarrack expect to fight the blaze for most of the day.
Overnight, three other units, from Donnybrook, Dún Laoghaire and Rathfarnham attended a similar fire at Three Rock Mountain, Ticknock, in the Dublin Mountains.
More fires such as these are expected due to exceptionally warm weather conditions.
Online Editors