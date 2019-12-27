Dublin Fire Brigade battle blaze at apartment complex

A block of flats in a Dublin City complex were evacuated this morning after a fire broke out on the top floor.

The blaze occurred at Ross Road, close to Christchurch at around 8am.

Dublin Fire Brigade sent three pump appliances and a turntable ladder to the scene after receiving a 999 call.

A fire brigade spokesman said the flat was empty and nobody was injured in the blaze.

“The fire was well established when the crews arrived but there was nobody in the flat, which was totally gutted by the fire,” he told Independent.ie.

A number of flats below where the fire was burning were evacuated until the area was made safe.

Officials from Dublin City Council were on the scene this morning preparing to board up the flat after fire investigators had carried out an assessment of the scene.

Gardai also attended the scene on a routine basis. The cause of the fire was not immediately known but it is believed to have spread to the roof space as well as destroying the top floor flat.

Online Editors