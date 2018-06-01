Dublin Fire Brigade battle a "well developed" fire in Dublin 4

Crew from Donnybrook, Tara Street, Dolphin's Barn and North Strand were called to battle the domestic fire near Ailesbury Road, which is believed to have started in the kitchen.

Photos from Dublin Fire Brigade's Twitter page show a residential home engulfed in black smoke, with firefighters tackling the flames. A spokesperson for Dublin Fire Brigade said they were called to the scene of a "well developed fire in the kitchen".

Five water tenders were used to fight the flames. One person was treated at the scene by paramedics with an ambulance on standby, but no injuries were reported.

