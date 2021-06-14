Dublin falls 22 places in ‘most liveable city’ rankings

Severe restrictions on social life due to Covid-19 contributed to Dublin's fall down the liveability rankings.

Dublin has fallen 22 places on a Global Liveability Index in just six months, according to a report compiled by the Economist.

Dublin ranked 29 out of 140 cities on the index at the start of this year, but the latest report released last week showed the capital at 51.

The report, which is compiled by the Economist Intelligence Unit, showed Dublin had taken the fifth-largest tumble down the rankings this year.

Only Hamburg, Frankfurt, Dusseldorf and Prague fell by more places.

Cities are measured on criteria such as infrastructure, healthcare, education, stability, culture and environment by the researchers.

Ireland’s index score is 80.1, down from 86.5. The world’s most liveable city is deemed to be Auckland in New Zealand, which scored 96.

Auckland was able to stave off any major Covid-19 outbreaks with strict measures from the beginning of the pandemic, which meant its scores for culture and stability were not affected as much as other cities.

“Owing to border closures and a consequently low Covid-19 case count, New Zealand has been able to keep its theatres, restaurants and other cultural attractions open,” the report said.

“Students have been able to continue going to school, giving Auckland a 100pc score for education. This has allowed the city to move up from sixth place in our autumn 2020 survey to first position in our March 2021 rankings.

“The New Zealand capital, Wellington, has also gained from this relative freedom, moving from 15th to joint fourth place in our current rankings,” the report said.

The average culture and environment score fell by 14 points, as many cities had severe restrictions on public gatherings due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Healthcare scores also took a dramatic downturn due to some health services struggling to cope with coronavirus.

Six of the top 10 cities are in Australia or New Zealand, along with Osaka, Tokyo, Zurich and Geneva.

The least liveable cities on earth were deemed to be Syrian capital Damascus, Nigeria’s Lagos, Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea, Dhaka in Bangladesh and Algiers in Algeria.

