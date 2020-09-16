Dublin Covid-19 virus could spread to other counties, acting chief medical officer warns

Dublin’s higher rate of Covid-19 has the potential to lead to a greater spread of the virus in other parts of the country also, the acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn has warned.

In a letter to the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly on September 11 he said there is the potential to transmit widely and quickly both within Dublin and to other areas of the country.

The recent day-to-day variation in case numbers makes it difficult to precisely estimate the rate of growth, but current estimations suggest the epidemic in Dublin is growing at a rate of 4pc per day, a reproduction number of 1.4, and a doubling time of 16 days.

The most likely scenario, if no additional measures are taken, is that approximately 300 cases a day will be reported in Dublin by the end of September.

Furthermore, there is growing risk that the overall volume of disease will result in greater levels of transmission in more vulnerable populations in the community and spread into residential care settings, both of which are likely to lead to increased hospitalisations and mortality, he added.

“In addition, the Nphet is conscious that higher education and further education institutions will be recommencing programmes over the coming weeks, resulting in significant additional movement of people into, out of, and across the county,“ Dr Glynn said.

At that point he said that while the incidence rate in Limerick is high as compared to other counties, this appears to be stabilising, cases are confined to a number of areas within the county and there does not appear to be widespread community transmission of the virus.

Nphet did not believed additional measures be imposed on Limerick.

