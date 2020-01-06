Dublin councillors oppose proposal to sell idle land to fund cultural projects

Dublin city councillors have voted to oppose a proposal to sell idle land sites to fund cultural, sport and recreational projects.

Dublin City Council (DCC) chief executive Owen Keegan previously said the sale of 14 high-value sites, along with 15 council works depots would raise over €90m needed to implement objectives set out under the Capital Programme.

The sites include Tolka Park stadium, in Drumcondra, and the old College of Music headquarters, on Chatham Row.

However, councillors voted to object to the report recommending the sales at a meeting last night, and agreed that selling off public assets is not a sustainable way of raising funds.

Some suggested the council should introduce a tourism tax or bedroom tax as a more suitable way of raising funds instead.

Lord Mayor Paul McAuliffe said it’s “clear this chamber is not in favour” of the proposal.

“There will be a change in national government in the next four or five months, and I don’t believe we should be engaged in commencing in any sales process until we know where that is,” he said.

He added: “The compromise we made with O’Devaney Gardens was an ugly compromise, everybody accepted that. The ministers response to that quickly demonstrated a political unwillingness to believe in what public housing could be.

“I think we need to need to reignite that.”

Mr Keegan said he was confident he would get agreement to sell and said the sites are not suitable for housing.

“I fully appreciate that the members’ primary, number one priority is to deliver housing.

“What I do regret, I should of given a list of all our sites. We have about 80 sites which are committed for housing purposes.

“There are 15 sites identified here, five of them we’ve mentioned in context of affordable and social housing, but we will get some revenue out of them.

“About five of them are zoned for non-residential.

“There’s about five that yes, you could build housing on them and I’m suggesting we don’t.”

He said he believed he could make a good case for the sale.

“As long as I’ve been in this council, there’s been proposals for bedroom tax or tourism tax and all kinds of other ways.

“We’ve been very supportive of that, but in all my years since I joined the council in 1993, it’s never been delivered.

“I don’t have the power to deliver that tax,” he said.

He said not all recreational projects have received funding, in comparison to “most of the housing projects are 100pc funded by the state.

Online Editors