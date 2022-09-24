Dublin cost of living protest: Thousands expected to attend march with roads shut in city centre

Thousands of people are expected to protest over the cost of living crisis in Dublin city centre this afternoon.

The march has been organised by the Cost of Living Coalition, and will kick off on Parnell Square at 2.30pm. It will finish outside Leinster House, and traffic disruption is likely in the area during the afternoon as the protesters make thier way through the city centre.

The coalition said the demonstration has been organised before Budget 2023 on Tuesday with an aim to put pressure on the Government to take action regarding the rising cost of energy, food, and other essentials.

This morning, the coalition wrote on Twitter: “Today is your chance to do what we did on water charges- people power forced the establishment to retreat.

“Let's repeat that on cost of living crisis. We can win measures that help ordinary people survive.”

Political parties and organisations that will attend the march include Sinn Féin, People Before Profit, the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, the Senior Citizens Parliament, the Union of Students in Ireland and the Mica Action Group.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barett said he believes it’s set to be one of the biggest protests seen in Ireland since the campaign against water charges.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald, a member of the coalition group, said people are living in a “nightmare” over rising bills and day-to-day living costs.

“There is no way you could exaggerate the kind of pressure that people are under and there’s a real sense that Government hasn’t listened,” Ms McDonald said on Tuesday.

“(Government) have said a lot. They they’ve done a lot of kite flying but actually, when it came down to it, there was a lot of delay and dither.

“So the evidence will be on budget day as to whether or not the real gravity of this situation has landed with a Government that, frankly, is completely out of touch so far with realities on the ground.”

Last week, a similar protest took place in Cork where hundreds of people demanded a cap on energy prices and rents, as well as price controls on food.

Speaking before the protest, Cork People Before Profit TD Mick Barry told Cork’s Red FM that the Government is not doing enough about the “massive profiteering” of energy companies and other industries.

"Ordinary people are being hammered by this cost of living crisis", he said.

"People are choosing between heating or eating this winter."