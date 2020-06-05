Dublin city playgrounds to stay closed despite Taoiseach's phase two announcement

Out of bounds: The playground which is closed in St Stephen’s Green, Dublin, due to Covid-19. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

Playgrounds operated by Dublin City Council will remain closed for the foreseeable future despite the green light given by the Government earlier today for the re-opening of supervised playgrounds from Monday.

Under the Government’s accelerated plan to re-open the country under its Phase Two initiative, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that outdoor facilities and amenities for children could re-open next week as long as they are supervised.



But Dublin City Council this evening confirmed to Independent.ie that it would not be following suit.

“Dublin City Council notes the announcement that as part of Phase Two of the Government Covid-19 roadmap, supervised playgrounds will be allowed to re-open from Monday 8th June,” the council said in a statement.

“Dublin City Council does not operate supervised playgrounds. Pending further clarification Dublin City Council will not be re-opening any playgrounds from Monday 8th June.”

The decision means that close to 70 playgrounds situated in public parks will remain closed off for now.

Another 30 playgrounds are situated in social housing complexes that will also remain off-limits to children until further notice.

It remains to be seen whether other councils in the greater Dublin area will allow their playgrounds to re-open.

Fingal County Council said it was unsure whether it will re-open its playgrounds on Monday.

“Fingal County Council notes the announcement that as part of Phase Two of the Government Covid-19 roadmap, supervised playgrounds will be allowed to re-open from Monday 8th June. We await further clarification on this matter," a council spokesperson told Independent.ie.

Meanwhile, the HSE said it will be updating the advice it currently gives regarding children and Covid-19 on Monday.

But for now, it is advising that while children can contract the virus as well as adults, "very few cases have been reported in children around the world. Children also seem to get a milder infection than adults or older people do."

It advises parents to contact their GP if they are concerned about their child's health.

"Children may play a big role in spreading the virus. This is why they should stay away from people at higher risk from coronavirus, such as people over the age of 60," it said.

It also reiterated its advice for parents to encourage their children to wash their hands regularly and to "properly clean and disinfect surfaces in your home and things people touch a lot. Coronavirus can live on surfaces so it's important to do this. Don't forget door handles and the toilet flush."

It also advises parents to isolate their children if they develop symptoms.

Online Editors