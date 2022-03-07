Dublin City Council votes to twin capital with Kyiv in show of solidarity with Ukraine

People on O'Connell Street in Dublin protest against the Russian war in Ukraine on Saturday. Picture: PA

Ukrainian ambassador Larysa Gerasko has thanked the Irish people for their compassion and generosity as Dublin City Council voted in favour of twinning Dublin with the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Speaking ahead of the emergency motion during Monday’s monthly council meeting, she offered her thanks to the Irish nation during a small vigil outside the Mansion House to show support for Ukraine as it enters its second week of bombardment from Russian forces.

"I am so impressed by your generosity, the generosity of your nation. As I said, friends in need, friends indeed. We are so grateful to you for your donations, for your humanitarian aid, for your warm and kind words. It’s very important for those Ukrainians who are under fire now in Ukraine and suffering,” she said.

"You are standing with us as our nation and we will win,” she said. I am sure that we will win.”

Dublin Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland said the purpose of the twinning initiative is to allow Dublin to give “one to one support” to the city of Kyiv “once this horrible war does finish.”

“This city will not be found wanting. We know we will welcome lots of Ukrainian people - women and children fleeing the country – and we will do our very, very best to welcome them into our hearts and into our city, to find them homes, to find them work and schools,” she said.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael councillor for Pembroke James Geoghegan, who tabled the emergency motion, said: “Never in my wildest dreams would I think that Russia would invade is neighbour.”

But now that the unthinkable has happened, he said the twinning initiative would send “a very clear message” that Dublin stands alongside Ukraine.

“This may be one of the last opportunities, but hopefully not, for Dublin to twin with a free and independent Kyiv,” he said ahead of the vote.

“We have a chance to demonstrate to Ukrainian people abroad, and at home, the deep ties that our people wish to foster with our fellow Europeans who are fighting to protect freedoms that we all enjoy.”

Dublin is currently twinned with Beijing in China, and has an informal agreement with St Petersburg in Russia, a city which has seen Russians protesting against the war, he added.

“Ireland has already taken the historical step of supplying equipment to the Ukrainians in support of their defence, and we have opened our doors to fleeing refugees. Twinning with Kiev is just another step to cement the bond between our two European nations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian national Artem Nedostup, whose family in southeastern Ukraine are living in constant fear in a makeshift bomb shelter after their town was occupied by Russian forces, said the twinning initiative sends a strong message of solidarity to the Ukrainian people.

“Ireland is actually magnificent. I think the Irish can really feel our pain because of the Irish struggle for independence,” he said during a small vigil in support of Ukraine held outside the Mansion House before Monday’s monthly council meeting.

“We feel this is a good move and we are thankful to Dublin City Council,” he told Independent.ie.

He welcomed the response from the State to allow Ukrainian refugees to live, work, study and receive free medical care here while efforts are underway to find them accommodation.

"We are delighted to see the unity in the Irish government . We see democracy really works in this country and what the politicians promise they actually do, which we are very grateful for.”

Meanwhile, 100 banners bearing the blue and yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag have been erected throughout the Dublin city centre along the route of the St Patrick’s Day parade in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people, Dublin City Council announced on Monday.

A Ukrainian delegation will also march ahead of the Lord Mayor’s float during the St Patrick’s Day parade.

The Samuel Beckett Bridge will also display the Ukrainian flag each night while the Mansion House will also fly the flag for two weeks from today. The Ukrainian flag will also be flown on O’Connell Bridge, Butt Bridge, and Capel Street Bridge for St Patrick’s Day.

“Like all people who live by democratic principles I have been shocked and appalled at the horrific scenes coming from Ukraine,” said Ms Gilliland. “It defies everything we believe in that Russia has mounted this completely unwarranted destructive invasion and annihilation of a peaceful neighbour. I am calling on the people of Dublin to do whatever they can to help and support our Ukrainian friends, be that in the form of financial donations to organisations working on the ground or just displaying the Ukrainian colours as a show of solidarity.”