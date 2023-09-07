Dublin City Council told to urgently address antisocial behaviour and ‘chronic shortage’ of up to 50,000 homes in Docklands

Dublin City Council (DCC) should “urgently address” what is described as a “chronic shortage” of up to 50,000 housing units in the capital’s Docklands.

This is according to the Docklands Oversight and Consultative Forum (DOCF), who have been appointed by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien to advise the DCC on the strategic development of the area.

In its second report to the DCC, the forum said there was a “disparity” between office space and housing in the Docklands and this has resulted in a “chronic shortage of between 25,000 and 50,000 housing units in Docklands”.

The DOCF advised this disparity be “urgently addressed” as the housing shortage impacts “all communities” in the Docklands.

"There is an urgent need for an increase in social, affordable and private accommodation to create a more sustainable urban quarter,” the forum says.

“As recently as June 2023 the IDA identified the shortage of housing as a challenge in attracting foreign direct investment,” the report points out.

Between 1997 and 2007 the Dublin Docklands Development Authority created office space for 40,000 employees but only living accommodation for 6,600 (two occupants per each of the 3,292 apartments developed) and the DCC granted commercial accommodation in the area for approximately 26,000 employees but living accommodation for only 8,000, the report states.

The result in this disparity has also created a “negative deficit of living accommodation” for 51,400 employees, and “a significant majority are forced to seek accommodation far beyond where they work and often in the surrounding counties,” the report said.

The DCC were also advised to build a “more robust" anti-social behaviour policy and should advocate for a Garda station in the centre of the Docklands. The forum said that policing levels in the Docklands were “insufficient to make a meaningful impact on growing levels of antisocial behaviour” in the area.

"According to the most recently available data from the Central Statistics Office, and as widely reported, the DCC area has the highest crime rate in the country and the lowest detection rate. The Docklands is also severely impacted by the growing levels of crime in the city,” the report says.

“It is the view of the DOCF that the Docklands needs its own Garda station like the one recently opened on O'Connell Street. Pearse Street and Store Street Stations lie outside the Docklands area. Consequently, policing in Docklands is insufficient to make a meaningful impact on growing levels of antisocial behaviour.”

The report also says the City Council’s Anti-Social Behaviour (ASB) Policy, recently drawn up, needs to be more robust and must include a measurement of the cost of ASB, a dedicated phone line for reporting ASB; and key performance indicators to assess the policy’s success.

The forum also advised that the DCC resource and facilitate “a concentrated effort to properly invest in the long-established areas of Sheriff and Pearse Streets”.

"There is a persistent issue of communities not feeling the benefits of investment in the rest of Docklands. The DOCF is concerned a failure to finally tackle the ingrained antisocial problems within these areas will ultimately undo the efforts of the last 20 years,” the report said.