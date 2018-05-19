Dublin City Council are to refund 30 motorists who were clamped on a north inner city street where the double yellow lines were removed and not repainted.

Dublin City Council to refund motorists who were clamped where double yellow lines were removed and not repainted

All the cars had in fact been parked illegally but 'as a gesture of goodwill' the Council have decided they will be refunded

Gardiner Street Upper in Dublin 1 was resurfaced between December 2017 and February 2018. One section that was resurfaced included a pedestrian crossing close to St Francis Xavier Church.

Previously double yellow lines ran on both sides of the road right up to the pedestrian crossing but after the resurfacing they were not repainted "due to adverse weather conditions and subsequent to that access to that section of the road was not possible," according to a Dublin City Council spokesperson. The lines have since been repainted onto the street.

As the council point in their statement to Independent.ie, it is illegal to park close to a pedestrian crossing, regardless of the presence of double yellow lines. "It is an offence to park within 15 metres of the approach to traffic lights and 5 metres beyond their location," they said. "Double Yellow Lines are not required to indicate this parking restriction."

However, the council have decided to show some leniency and refund motorists who were clamped next to the crossing during the period when the double yellow lines were not present. "Dublin City Council is aware that some motorists may not be fully aware of the regulations in this regard and could possibly have interpreted the absence of the Double Yellow Lines as permission to park there.

"The Council intends to contact the motorists concerned and arrange for refund of the clamp fee as a gesture of goodwill."

At €80 per clamp, the total cost of the refund will be €2,400.

